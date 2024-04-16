Elderly man slashed after trying to break up fight in Redhill; attacker arrested

Both Mr Zhang Yatian’s arms were wounded, but he did not need to be taken to hospital.

An 80-year-old man suffered cuts on his arms after trying to break up a row between two men, one of whom returned later wielding a knife that was allegedly used to attack him.

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance from a hawker centre at the foot of Block 82, Redhill Lane at about 9.30pm on April 13.

The alleged attacker, a 55-year-old man holding a knife, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, the police added.

The 80-year-old peacemaker had “superficial lacerations”, and after assessment by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics, did not need to be taken to hospital, police said.

The elderly man, Mr Zhang Yatian, told Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he chanced upon two men quarrelling and stepped in as things got physical.

“I don’t know what sparked the fight but one man even began scolding me,” he said.

The 55-year-old man then went home and returned with a knife, at least 15cm long, Mr Zhang added.

Both Mr Zhang’s arms were wounded, with a cut about 6cm long on his left arm.

Police investigations are ongoing.