5 more countries for VTL scheme; land border with Malaysia may reopen

India accounted for about 7 per cent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019.

Travellers from Indonesia, and possibly India, will be able to enter Singapore under a quarantine-free travel scheme from Nov 29, in a move that will rebuild air links with two of Changi Airport's top three markets.

Singapore is in talks with India to resume scheduled commercial flights between the two countries. The aim is to start two daily vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai by Nov 29. Currently, the only flights from Singapore allowed to carry passengers to India are government-chartered relief flights.

In addition, travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be able to enter Singapore from Dec 6, in a further expansion of the VTL scheme.

Indonesia remains closed to general travel from Singapore. But travellers can travel without quarantine to and from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which had earlier opened their borders to vaccinated travellers from the Republic.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the VTL expansion yesterday.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said during a press conference by the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force that the countries Singapore will open up to are significant destinations.

Mr Iswaran said he hopes Indonesia will soon reopen its borders to travellers from Singapore, noting it has already opened its borders to visitors from 19 countries.

For a start, there will be two daily VTL flights between Singapore and Jakarta, and this will go up to four.

India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are classified by the Ministry of Health to have similar or lower Covid-19 incidence rates than Singapore and other VTL countries.

By Dec 6, Singapore will have a total of 21 VTLs. It had earlier announced VTLs with 16 other countries. Thirteen of these are already in effect, and three with Malaysia, Sweden and Finland are due to start on Nov 29.

Travellers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme do not have to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they have to test negative for Covid-19 two days before departure for Singapore, as well as upon arrival.

With the addition of the new VTL countries, the total daily quota of arrivals via the scheme will be increased from 6,000 to 10,000.

Meanwhile, the land border between Singapore and Malaysia could reopen in a few weeks' time under a "VTL-like arrangement", in what could be a major step in easing the 20-month segregation of the two countries that has caused a lot of strain on families.

Without providing further details, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is co-chairman of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, yesterday said that discussions with Malaysia are progressing well.

"We are working to launch this soon, hopefully in a few weeks' time," he said of the phased opening of Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link. "Singapore and Malaysia share close ties on many fronts, especially among our people."

This follows earlier announcements that a VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will open from Nov 29.