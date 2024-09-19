$5 orh luak too little? Hawker says it's senior-friendly

The stall offers three sizes of oyster omelette: $5, $8, and $10. The $5 portion was specifically introduced as a senior-friendly option, catering to their smaller appetites and minimising food wastage.

A $5 oyster omelette has sparked debate online, with some customers complaining about its meager portion.

The dish in question was purchased from Huat Heng Fried Oyster, a popular hawker stall located at Block 90, Whampoa Drive.

A photo of the oyster omelette, with a lighter placed next to it for scale, was shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore by netizen Freddy Ho.

Mr Ho, who claims to be familiar with the F&B industry, clarified that his intention was not to boycott the stall but to advocate for fair treatment of all customers.

The post quickly ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens.

“Totally no value for money,” read one comment.

Another quipped: “Looks like leftovers from people’s unfinished plates.”

"Free lighter for you to cook up the oysters to suit the taste by yourself. Good leh," joked another.

Some, however, were quick to defend the stall, pointing out the rising costs of ingredients, utilities, rent, and labour faced by hawkers.

In response to one user who expressed not being able to understand the logic of raising cooked food prices, one commented: “Means you don’t need to pay electricity bills and rent.”

Other comments highlighted that $5 oyster omelettes were a rarity, with most places charging upwards of $7.

“This stall is nice, so I will still continue eating it,” added one user.

The stall owner told Shin Min Daily News that the 50-year-old stall was founded by her father-in-law and she took over about two years ago.

She recalled the incident, stating that the middle-aged customer in question returned to the stall after his purchase to inquire if the portion was indeed for $5. She then noticed him taking photos.

"He was drinking with five or six other people. That small portion was definitely not enough for them," she remarked.

The stall offers three sizes of oyster omelette: $5, $8 and $10. The $5 portion, she explained, was specifically introduced as a senior-friendly option, catering to their smaller appetites and minimising food wastage.

"We haven't raised our prices in over five years," she shared. "We've considered removing the $5 option before, but my father-in-law insisted on keeping it."

She further elaborated that the $5 portion contains three oysters, the $8 portion has five to six, and the $10 portion comes with eight to nine.

This incident, she emphasised, marked the first customer complaint regarding portion size since she took over the stall.

Customer opinions on the portion size were divided. First-time customer Xu, a 30-year-old executive, remarked that oyster omelettes at other establishments typically cost around $8.

"Although this one is $5, the portion is indeed smaller," she acknowledged. "The size of the oysters is also small, with two oysters combined equaling the size of one I usually get elsewhere."

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Madam Zhou, a regular patron of the stall for many years, shared that she always opts for the $5 oyster omelette.

"I don't have a big appetite, and I wouldn't be able to finish a larger portion. So, I find this portion just right," she explained. "Those with bigger appetites can choose the $8 or $10 options."

Huat Heng Fried Oyster was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide Singapore. The guide describes the stall's oyster omelette as a "crisp and flavourful" street food prepared à la minute, further enhanced by the stall's homemade chilli sauce.