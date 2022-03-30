 5 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Bukit Merah flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
5 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Bukit Merah flat

The fire was extinguished with a water jet. The rest of the unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
Mar 30, 2022 09:01 pm

Five people were taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Bukit Merah on Wednesday (March 30).

One of them had burn injuries while the other four suffered from smoke inhalation, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 121 Bukit Merah View at around 11.45am. When firefighters reached the second storey of the block, fire was raging in the living room-cum-bedroom of the one-room unit.

"Firefighters from Alexandra Fire Station and Central Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and carefully manoeuvred their way into the heavily smoky unit," said SCDF in its post.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet. The rest of the unit was affected by heat and smoke damage, it said.

Two people in the affected unit had self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival. About 35 residents were subsequently evacuated by the police and SCDF.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a personal mobility device charging in a living room.
One dead after Wed's fire at New Upper Changi Road HDB flat

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

