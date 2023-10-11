52 schools, including 4 junior colleges, to get new principals in 2024

Raffles Institution is one of the four junior colleges getting a new principal.

When the new school year starts in 2024, 52 schools here will get new principals, as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

These include four junior colleges – Catholic Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Junior College and Raffles Institution (RI) – as well as Millennia Institute.

Of the appointments, 15 principals will be taking on the role for the first time, MOE said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

“Our principals will have the opportunity to broaden their experiences and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead,” it added.

For Mr Aaron Loh, 48, becoming RI’s new principal will be a homecoming of sorts as he will be working with some of his former teachers and colleagues.

He was a student at RI and Raffles Junior College (RJC), and later, taught literature and general paper at the college for about three years. In 2009, RI and RJC came together under the name Raffles Institution to offer a six-year programme together with Raffles Girls’ School.

Mr Loh hopes to continue to build on the school’s strong tradition - RI celebrated its bicentennial earlier this year - and its achievements. He also wants to prepare the students for an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world.

“I see this as my chance to give back to the school and Rafflesian community,” said Mr Loh, who has been in the education sector for more than 20 years and is currently the divisional director of educational technology at MOE.

“The school has contributed a lot to who I am as person, as well as my career choice as I had wonderful teachers,” he said.

Mr Loh will take over from Mr Frederick Yeo, 52, who was appointed RI’s principal in 2017. Mr Yeo will be moving to MOE, where he will be director of educational leadership and school excellence.

Ms Poh Shi Hui, 38, who will head Ngee Ann Secondary School in Tampines next year, is excited about stepping into the role of a principal for the first time. She is currently the vice-principal at Northbrooks Secondary School in Yishun, and has had about 10 years of experience in the education sector, including stints at MOE’s headquarters.

Her main priority when she starts is to understand the strengths, aspirations and needs of the staff and students.

MOE also announced that 10 principals will be leaving the service by the end of 2023, either due to retirement or the completion of their re-employment contracts.

One of them is Mr Peter Tan, 62, principal of Queensway Secondary School, who will be retiring after more than three decades in education. He has held various leadership appointments throughout his career, including being a principal at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road).

Mr Tan, who was Queensway Secondary School’s principal for six years, said the “joy of being a principal was...to see students mature and grow, and that they built relationships with you.”

He added: “As a principal, I want to see students do better in life or make things better for themselves. It’s really about giving them hope that they can achieve what they want to.”

On advice that he would give newly-appointed principals, Mr Tan said: “Find ways to enhance the spirit and drive of the teachers - they generally want to do their best for their students. So, the principal should (listen to) the heartbeat of the teachers and move them in a direction that will benefit the students.”

The MOE will appoint the principals at the annual Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals on Dec 28. The ministry will also acknowledge the contributions of retiring principals and senior education officers from MOE headquarters who have formerly served as principals.