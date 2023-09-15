6 men arrested for rioting while armed with weapon at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 3.55am on Thursday.

Six men were arrested after they were allegedly involved in rioting while armed with a weapon at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday.

One of them, Shaun Ho Rui Jie, 31, was charged in court on Friday morning.

According to court documents, he is accused of committing the offence at the coffee shop located at Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 together with Ng Jun Ji, 29, Leow Zheng Yang, 27, Chong Yuan Kang, 35, Poh Wei Sheng, 31, and two other men.

The Straits Times understands that one of the men remains at large.

They were said to have participated in an unlawful assembly with the objective to cause hurt to two 20-year-old men.

A knife was used in the attack.

Officers who arrived at the scene spotted two injured men, who were taken to hospital while conscious.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the men, both aged 20 and known to each other, were purportedly attacked by other men following a dispute,” said the police.

The police added that the identities of the six men who were arrested were established through follow-up investigations and images from closed-circuit television and police cameras.

Except for Ho who was charged on Friday, the other arrested men will be charged with rioting armed with deadly weapon on Saturday.

If convicted of the offence, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.