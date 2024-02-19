6 police posts to close from Feb 26; 8 new ones to be built by 2025

The Hong Kah South neighbourhood police post is one of six that will be permanently closed from Feb 26.

Six neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) will be permanently closed from Feb 26 onwards.

This is due to the proximity of these NPPs to the other NPPs and neighbourhood police centres (NPCs), the police said in a Facebook post on Feb 19.

The six affected NPPs are River Valley NPP, Bukit Panjang North NPP, Tiong Bahru NPP, Macpherson NPP, Mountbatten NPP and Hong Kah South NPP.

Residents may proceed to the next nearest NPPs or NPCs for assistance, the police added.

“For reporting of non-emergency cases and for access to other police services, residents can also visit the electronic Police Centre at police.gov.sg/e-services,” the police said.

“Residents who require urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.”

To ensure better spread of the police’s service touchpoints across Singapore, eight new NPPs will be built by 2025.

More details on the new NPPs will be shared in due course.