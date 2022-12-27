700 police officers to be deployed on New Year's Eve at Marina Bay

Workers setting up police security camera outside Esplanade on Dec 26, 2022. The Police are expecting large crowds to join in the festivities around Marina Bay.

Thousands of revellers are expected to turn up at the Marina Bay area on Dec 31 to celebrate New Years’ Eve festivities.

The police are expecting large crowds to turn up for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 from about 6pm. They will deploy more than 700 officers to ensure the safety and security of the public and manage the crowds at various locations within the vicinity.

The officers will include those from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command, Police Coast Guard, Traffic Police, Emergency Response Teams, Aerial Response Team and land divisions.

Countdowns at Marina Bay have been muted for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with fireworks cancelled to minimise crowds in the area in efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

But the fireworks are returning this year, with a seven-minute display expected at the stroke of midnight to welcome the new year.

Restaurants offering views of the display are reporting brisk business, with many venues almost fully booked.

The authorities are expecting crowd numbers this year to return to pre-pandemic levels, which saw some 300,000 people thronging Marina Bay for the countdown.

Superintendent Ho Li Fang, head of operations, Central Police Division, said the police are expecting large crowds and will be conducting enhanced patrols.

“A huge turnout is expected at the Marina Bay area, and police have carefully calibrated the crowd management plans for the event,” she said.

“To prevent overcrowding, the police will be regulating crowd flow, effecting closures when crowd size has reached the safe capacity for the area. Diversions and congestions will be expected at the pedestrian and vehicles thoroughfares.”

Barricades, concrete blocks and enhanced police presence are among the security measures expected during the event.

Overcrowding has become a key concern during the festive period following the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in October. An estimated 100,000 revellers had squeezed into the popular nightlife area in South Korea that evening, causing a crush that left more than 150 dead.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had previously said the tragedy was a stark reminder that public safety cannot be taken for granted.

Busking curbs were implemented at Orchard Road in December, with extra precautions taken on Christmas Eve.

The police also actively stepped in to manage the crowds during the Christmas period in the shopping district.

For New Year’s Eve at Marina Bay, Supt Ho said the police will be leveraging technology to complement operations.

In particular, three types of SPF drones will be deployed and flown over the water. The drones are equipped with thermal and visual sensors that allow officers to monitor crowd size, flow and density.

They also have speakers that can broadcast sirens and public safety messages, including instructions on what to do in an emergency.

The drones, which include a version that is water-resistant and can be deployed in wet weather conditions, are flown by specially trained police officers.

Along with the drones, specialised cameras will be deployed at popular crowd congregation areas.

The SPF’s Enhanced Mobicam is equipped with a blinker, speakers and electronic signage, enabling officers to broadcast both audio and visual messages to the public.

The number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police to prevent overcrowding.

They include The Promontory, One Fullerton, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade. Entry into these areas will be stopped once the capacity has reached planned safety thresholds.

Certain entrances and exits at MRT stations around the Marina Bay area will also be closed to regulate crowd flow, and trains may bypass affected stations to divert the crowd away.

City Hall, Raffles Place and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be very crowded, and the public is advised to use other stations nearby such as Esplanade, Downtown and Marina Bay.

Revellers in the area are advised to make use of the Crowd@MarinaBay live map, which provides a view of real-time crowd levels and closures around Marina Bay. It will include walking paths that are updated when areas are closed, and also has warning icons and advisories relating to closed areas.

The map, which is available at https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay, can be accessed from 6pm on Dec 31.

Noting that revellers should remain vigilant during the celebrations, Supt Ho said: “We seek the understanding of the public to be patient and to follow the instructions of police officers and marshals.

“As we enjoy the festivities, we urge everyone to stay vigilant, stay united, and stay strong in our fight against crime and terrorism.”

The following roads and lanes will be closed to vehicles to facilitate the event:

From 6pm to 11pm:

Extreme left lane of Raffles Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and Esplanade Drive)

Extreme left lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay

From 6pm to 2am:

Bayfront Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and lamp post 34F)

Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Stamford Road and Collyer Quay)

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)

From 10pm to 2am:

Marina Boulevard (between Raffles Quay and Bayfront Avenue)

From 11pm to 2am: