$8 million in CDC vouchers spent since launch on Jan 3

Some participating supermarkets are offering return vouchers or other deals for those who use a minimum amount of CDC vouchers for each transaction.

About $8 million in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers have already been spent at participating heartland merchants, hawkers and supermarkets since the latest tranche was launched on Jan 3.

In the same period, about 60 per cent of the 1.27 million Singaporean households - or more than 750,000 households - claimed their $500 worth of CDC vouchers, announced Mayor of South West District and chairwoman of the mayors’ committee Low Yen Ling on social media.

She said in her post on Jan 5: “We hope these CDC Vouchers will come in handy to help residents defray daily expenses and inject additional boost to businesses, especially during the festive period and the start of the school year.”

To help further offset costs, some participating supermarkets are offering return vouchers or other deals for those who use a minimum amount of CDC vouchers for each transaction.

FairPrice Group (FPG), U Stars Supermarket, and the DFI Retail Group, which operates Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Jasons Deli, are offering vouchers for minimum spend of CDC vouchers. There are different claim and usage periods, depending on terms and conditions set out by each retailer.

At Giant, also under the DFI Retail Group, those who spend $100 worth of vouchers from Jan 3 to 7 are eligible to redeem a 2.5kg bag of rice.

One shopper who received the return vouchers from FPG was Ms Eileen Chong, who was at FairPrice Finest at Bishan Junction 8 on Jan 4. For spending $160 worth of her CDC vouchers, she received two return vouchers worth $8 each, which she can use until Feb 29.

She was buying food and items such as eggs, Korean rice cakes and aluminium trays, for a party that she will be throwing at home.

The 42-year-old, who runs a home-based business, said she preferred to use the vouchers immediately, instead of offsetting the cost of her groceries through the year.

She said: “If I delay using them, I may forget to use them the rest of the year.”

Others like Madam Munirah, who only goes by one name, were looking to use their CDC vouchers in case of emergencies.

“Each month, I budget $800 a month on groceries and food for my family of four, so I will use the CDC vouchers only when I overspend,” said the 43-year-old office manager.

Likewise, Mr Troy Ng, 54, who works in the real estate industry, said he would be prudent about how he spends the CDC vouchers. “I’m in no rush to use them because we have twelve months (to use them).”

The CDC Vouchers can be claimed digitally at go.gov.sg/cdcv and spent at over 23,600 participating heartland merchants and hawkers, as well as 415 participating supermarket outlets islandwide.

After one of member of the household has claimed the vouchers, the vouchers can be shared among the rest of the household if they have access to the link.

However, some Singaporeans are being cautious about downloading their vouchers, having read that there were unofficial links circulating online following the launch.

A 61-year-old retired financial controller, who declined to be named, said: “I’m reluctant to claim the vouchers as I’m worried about scam links, and I don’t need to buy anything urgently, so I will wait for a while (before downloading them).”