Singapore

$8,000 fine for man who illegally dumped furniture off Lornie Highway

Siow Wei Wen had disposed of the furniture at a secluded spot along Kheam Hock Road.PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY
Wallace Woon
Jan 25, 2024 03:16 pm

The supervisor of a moving company was fined $8,000 on Jan 23 after he was found guilty of illegally disposing of unwanted furniture.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on Jan 25 that Siow Wei Wen had been engaged to move unwanted furniture from a vacated office in Beach Road to a recycling facility in Sungei Kadut Drive in the Kranji area on Jan 30, 2023.

Instead, Siow discarded the items at a secluded spot in Kheam Hock Road, off Lornie Highway, the agency added.

“The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and can pose a hazard to public health. NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against any person who disposes of waste illegally,” said the agency.

For his actions, Siow could have been fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.

A repeat offender can be fined up to $100,000 and be jailed anywhere between one and 12 months.

NEA said that as at July 1, 2023, causing or permitting the dumping or disposal of waste in a public place is an offence and that enforcement action can be taken against supervisors who instruct their workers to do so.

The public can report suspected illegal disposals via the NEA’s online feedback form, the myENV mobile app or call its hotline on 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632).

When reporting a suspected illegal disposal, the public can help the authorities by giving details such as the date, time and location as well as the registration number of vehicles involved, as well as supporting photos or video clips.

