 9-vehicle chain collision in KPE tunnel: Mother and daughter taken to hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

9-vehicle chain collision in KPE tunnel: Mother and daughter taken to hospital

9-vehicle chain collision in KPE tunnel: Mother and daughter taken to hospital
PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Oct 28, 2022 05:31 pm

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital following a nine-vehicle chain collision in the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Thursday afternoon (Oct 27).

Stomper Eric said he rushed to the scene when he learnt that his wife, 40, and daughter, 14, were involved in the accident. His wife was driving his car.

A TikTok video he posted of the incident shows his wife suffered minor injuries on her left forearm. There also appeared to be blood on his daughter's lower eyelid.

The Stomper wrote in the video: "My family members (have been) discharged, all (is) okay!"

The airbags in his car were activated in the collision.

The video also shows the mangled vehicles after the crash, with police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the scene.

A silver BMW sedan is seen driving past a red light while the e-bike is crossing the road.
Singapore

BMW driver arrested after collision with e-bike

Related Stories

Massive jam at Nicoll Highway entrance to KPE after metal plates fall from lorry

Brother of cyclist who died after getting hit and dragged by bus finds closure with driver’s sentencing

Motorist accused of causing cop’s death had wine before accident but passed breathalyser test

@iaircon 😢😢😢 KPE 8 VEHICLES CHAIN COLLISION TODAY 4.30PM, MY CAR WAS THERE! 😭😭😭 #roadsg #sgcaraccident #behchialor #mustshare #mustsharenews #stompsg #stompnews #straitstimes #ltasingapore #spf #sgtrafficpolice #trafficpolice #sgambulance #ambulances #trafficjam #sgtrafficjam #iaircon #uncleeric ♬ Swear By It - Chris Alan Lee

In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving eight cars and one van on the KPE towards Tampines Expressway after Bartley Road East at about 4.45pm.

Three drivers – a 54-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old van driver – are assisting with investigations, said police.

This is the second incident in the KPE tunnel this week.

On Monday (Oct 24), a lorry driver allegedly caused a massive seven-hour jam at the Nicoll Highway entrance after several metal plates fell from his vehicle.

The driver’s alleged failure to secure the metal plates is believed to be the focus of the police investigation, reported The Straits Times.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceKPE