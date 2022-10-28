9-vehicle chain collision in KPE tunnel: Mother and daughter taken to hospital

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital following a nine-vehicle chain collision in the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Thursday afternoon (Oct 27).

Stomper Eric said he rushed to the scene when he learnt that his wife, 40, and daughter, 14, were involved in the accident. His wife was driving his car.

A TikTok video he posted of the incident shows his wife suffered minor injuries on her left forearm. There also appeared to be blood on his daughter's lower eyelid.

The Stomper wrote in the video: "My family members (have been) discharged, all (is) okay!"

The airbags in his car were activated in the collision.

The video also shows the mangled vehicles after the crash, with police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving eight cars and one van on the KPE towards Tampines Expressway after Bartley Road East at about 4.45pm.

Three drivers – a 54-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old van driver – are assisting with investigations, said police.

This is the second incident in the KPE tunnel this week.

On Monday (Oct 24), a lorry driver allegedly caused a massive seven-hour jam at the Nicoll Highway entrance after several metal plates fell from his vehicle.

The driver’s alleged failure to secure the metal plates is believed to be the focus of the police investigation, reported The Straits Times.