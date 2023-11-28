900 to receive letters of offer for Haj 2024 from Nov 29

Some 900 prospective pilgrims for Haj 2024 will be issued letters of offer from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore from Nov 29.

Those selected will be notified via SMS and e-mail, said Muis on Nov 27.

The council added that the early notification will give prospective pilgrims ample preparation time for their pilgrimage, which will take place between June 14 and 19, 2024.

Upon receiving the notification, prospective pilgrims will need to log in to MyHajSG portal to check their letter of offer. To confirm their place, they must buy their haj package from a travel agent authorised by Muis, and fulfil procedural requirements set out in the MyHajSG portal by Dec 10.

There are eight authorised travel agents offering a total of 23 approved packages.

Of these, eight are for stays of up to 19 days and the other 15 are for stays of up to 28 days.

The packages are priced between $6,990 and $23,395, and includes the provision of medical services in the Holy Lands, such as the medical clinic operated by the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office. However, the packages do not include airfare and Masyair services, which are expected to cost a total of $6,000 to $8,000, Muis said. The Masyair refers to the massive pilgrims’ movements in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina to fulfil their haj pilgrimage.

Muis said that the average price of the haj packages is about the same as that in 2022, which was at $11,595.

For the haj in 2023, Muslim pilgrims were expected to fork out $1,500 more on average compared with the last five years. The average package price per person was around $14,150, excluding emergency medical assistance and airfare.The cheapest package for Haj 2023 was about $8,490 per person.

“Potential pilgrims are also advised to evaluate the approved haj packages based on individual needs and affordability, before deciding on their preferred haj packages,” Muis said.

It added: “They are also advised to read and understand the Haj Package Purchase Contract before purchasing their haj packages. Appointed travel agents have been informed to explain the essential content of the contract to the pilgrims.”

Potential pilgrims are also strongly recommended not to make any purchases from unauthorised travel agents claiming to provide haj-related services, said Muis.

The haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so are expected to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at least once in their lifetime.

Muis announced in January that Singapore’s allocation for the annual pilgrimage in 2023 was 900 places, the same number as in 2022 and before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore was initially allocated 407 places in 2022, but that quota was later increased.

For more information about the authorised travel agents and approved haj packages, pilgrims can visit go.gov.sg/haj2024packages