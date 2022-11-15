About 2.5 million S’poreans to get up to $700 under support packages: MOF

The first tranche will be disbursed from December 2022 to February 2023.

About 2.9 million Singaporeans will get up to $200 in cash in December as part of a government package to offset the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike.

“This ensures that even with the current inflation situation, the Assurance Package will offset additional GST expenses for the majority of Singaporean households for at least five years, with around 10 years offset for lower-income households,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

This follows a $1.4 billion boost to the support package, making it worth $8 billion, up from $6.6 billion before, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament last week. Details will be announced in Budget 2023.

In December, about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans will also get up to $500 in cash under the one-off Cost-of-Living Special Payment, as part of the $1.5 billion support package announced in October.

Eligible HDB households will receive an additional GST Voucher – U-Save of up to $95 to offset utilities bills, on top of the regular U-Save voucher, in January 2023.

Every Singaporean household will receive $300 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, as well as supermarkets.

In February 2023, lower-income senior Singaporeans will receive up to $300 in cash under the GSTV – Cash (Seniors’ Bonus). Eligible seniors aged 55 and above, and children aged 20 and below, will receive $150 in their CPF MediSave Account under the AP MediSave.

Citizens may check their eligibility for the cash handout under the Assurance Package and the Cost-of-Living Special Payment at the AP official website by logging in with their Singpass.