Man wanted for drug trafficking in S'pore arrested in Malaysia

The man was also wanted by the Police to assist in investigations into two cases of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and cheating by impersonation.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean man on Oct 20, 2024, who was wanted in connection with several cases of drug trafficking and other drug-related offences committed between 2014 and 2024.

The man was also wanted by the Police to assist in investigations into two cases of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and cheating by impersonation.

The man was first arrested and charged in court on April 3, 2014, with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of drug consumption. He was then released on bail by the Court.

He failed to attend court on June 12, 2017, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The man was arrested in Malaysia on Oct 1, 2024, by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) for criminal and immigration offences.

He was subsequently deported to Singapore on Oct 20, 2024, and arrested by CNB on the same day.