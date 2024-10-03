Aetos officer accused of pointing loaded firearm at another

Two officers from security firm Aetos were on duty at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 28 when one of them allegedly pointed a loaded revolver at the other.

Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind Muhammad Noorarman Shah Anwar’s alleged act.

However, on Oct 2, he was charged with endangering Muhammad Amali Abdul Halim’s safety.

The two 23-year-old Singaporeans are also accused of unlawfully using a mobile phone to take a photograph at the checkpoint, a protected place, on Sept 28.

Each man now faces a charge under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Aetos said that the pair’s employment has been terminated.

Its spokesperson said: “Aetos has a zero tolerance policy towards any breach of our stringent protocols concerning firearms and controlled equipment.”

Aetos said it is fully cooperating with investigations.

The cases involving both men have been adjourned to Oct 15.

For performing an act that endangers another person’s safety, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

Those convicted of the offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.