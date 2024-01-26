 Al-Mustafa Restaurant in Little India suspended over rat and roach infestation, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Al-Mustafa Restaurant in Little India suspended over rat and roach infestation

Al-Mustafa Restaurant in Little India suspended over rat and roach infestation
Al-Mustafa Restaurant was penalised after the SFA conducted an inspection and found multiple violations of food safety standards. SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 09:37 am

An eatery in Little India plagued by rat and cockroach infestations has had its licence suspended for two weeks from Jan 23 to Feb 5, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Jan 23.

Al-Mustafa Restaurant, located at 11 Lembu Road, was penalised after the SFA conducted a routine inspection and found multiple violations of food safety standards.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the SFA said that its officers observed rat and cockroach infestations in the premises of the restaurant during the inspection.

The SFA added: “The licensee failed to keep its licensed premises clean, which includes the refreshment area and food preparation area.”

The eatery has accrued 16 demerit points within a 12-month period, resulting in a fine totalling $1,100.

The demerit points were allocated for three offences: two separate instances of failing to keep the licensed premises free of infestation, which received six points each, and failing to keep the premises clean, which contributed four points.

The caterer failed to keep licensed premises free of infestation and sale or preparation of food where food is likely to be contaminated.
Singapore

KG Catering fined a second time in under 3 months

Related Stories

SFA seizes 160kg of illegally imported produce, processed food from M'sia

2 lots for new seafood farms off Pulau Bukom open for tender

Casuarina Curry outlet suspended, fined for hygiene lapses

Under the SFA’s demerit point system, a food operator that accumulates 12 or more points within a year may have its licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

In addition, all food handlers at the suspended premises are required to retake and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming work.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYSINGAPOREAN FOODRESTAURANTS/EATERIES