Armed Certis cop arrested in Victoria Street; officer did not return gun and 10 bullets after duty

The man had been carrying a fully-loaded Taurus revolver, which had five bullets, a speed loader with another five bullets, and a baton in a pouch.

A manhunt involving more than 100 police officers was launched on May 9 after a Certis auxiliary police officer did not return his revolver and 10 bullets after his shift.

At a media briefing on May 10, the police said the Singaporean man, 27, was arrested within 2.5 hours after a report was lodged at 9.50pm on May 9 after he had completed his shift at Changi Airport.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Special Operations Command were among the units activated.

He was spotted on closed circuit television footage after changing out of his uniform.

He had been carrying a fully-loaded Taurus revolver, which had five bullets, a speed loader with another five bullets, and a baton in a pouch.

He was found walking aimlessly past midnight in a shopping mall in Victoria Street when he was arrested.

The police said he did not put up a struggle and did not try to reach for the gun, which remained in the pouch.

In response to queries from the media, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Zhang Weihan said the authorities made a deliberate choice not to inform the public about the incident.

DC Zhang said: “That’s always one of the considerations.

“But I think in this particular scenario, if we had gone ahead to warn the public, then what might have happened is it could have triggered a reaction from the person who was carrying the firearm.”

He explained the authorities made a calculated decision as they felt ground officers had a good chance of apprehending the suspect.

The man will be charged on May 11 for the offence of unlawful carrying of a firearm. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 14 years and caned.

Police said they intend to send the suspect for psychiatric assessment.

It is not known why the man did not return his weapon and what he was planning to do with it.