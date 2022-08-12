Around 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat

The affected unit is believed to be a four-room flat, with the fire affecting one of the rooms and the kitchen.

A fire broke out in a third-floor HDB flat at Block 222 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Friday night (Aug 12).

The unit is believed to be a four-room flat. The fire affected one of the rooms and the kitchen.

The Straits Times understands that a family of six lives in the unit.

Three fire engines were spotted at the scene when ST arrived at about 9.30pm and around 50 people from the block were evacuated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police as a precaution.

A resident who only wanted to be known only as Madam Chia said she was home on the 14th floor of the block and started to smell smoke at around 8.40pm.

"My nephew was leaving the house when he told me there were fire engines downstairs," the 65-year-old said.

"I immediately closed all my windows and went downstairs to check it out."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said he initially thought the smell of smoke came from burnt offerings for the seventh lunar month.

He said: "When we realised it was a fire, we immediately took our things and came downstairs."

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at about 8.20pm and firefighters had to force their way into the unit.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a unit on the third floor. The fire was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet. Damping down operations are ongoing," said the SCDF in its post.

The SCDF added in the post that two individuals were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

One of them is believed to be an elderly woman who lives on the fourth floor.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, told ST at the scene that the fire was put out within 30 minutes, and that assistance will be provided to those affected.

"Currently, the affected family as well as immediate neighbours nearby and upstairs are taking shelter at the Residents' Committee centre," he said.