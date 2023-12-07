Hawker sells $2 curry mee so 'everyone can afford a meal'

The curry mee is sold between 7am and 11am.

The hawker centres and coffeeshops in Toa Payoh are known for selling some of the cheapest food one can find in Singapore.

One such stall is Zheng You Mi Steam Rice Kitchen at block 206 in Toa Payoh North. The stall, which just opened in November, sells soups, rice and other dishes.

But between 7am and 11am, the stall offers Ipoh curry mee "kosong" (without topping) at $2. Although without frills, the bowl of noodles and beansprouts in curry gravy is substantial and fills the tummy well as a breakfast dish.

Stall owner Chang Siew Qi, 28, told Shin Min Daily News that she keeps the price low so that "everyone can have a simple and affordable meal".

Ms Chang moved from Ipoh to Singapore 10 years ago for work. In May, she opened a stall at New Upper Changi Road but had to close it due to poor business.

She inherited the recipe for her curry mee from a relative and she goes to her stall at 6am each day to prepare the dish from scratch.