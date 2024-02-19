Baby among 5 people taken to hospital after Macpherson accident

The accident took place at the junction of Macpherson Road and Aljunied Road.

Five people, including a one-year-old, were taken to the hospital after a car accident at Macpherson on Feb 18.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Macpherson Road and Aljunied Road at about 3.10pm.

According to Chinese language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the hood of a blue car was severely damaged and debris was scattered on the ground following the accident. The other car had lost control and knocked down an electricity overground box on a grass verge nearby.

A 29-year-old driver and his four passengers, aged between one and 27, were taken to the hospital conscious.

Three people were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police did not provide an update on the occupants of the other car.

Police investigations are ongoing.