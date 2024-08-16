Police investigating shared photos, videos of ICA officer

It is an offence to take photos or videos within the checkpoint premises, without consent from the authorities.

The police are investigating an incident where photos and videos taken of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer within Woodlands Checkpoint were posted online.

This followed an exchange between a driver and the officer on Aug 12, ICA said in a Facebook post on Aug 15. The agency added that it had been made aware of social media posts which alleged the officer had been rude to the driver who was clearing immigration.

A check by The Straits Times found that the photos and videos of the officer were uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Aug 13, a day after the incident.

The Facebook user had named the officer and the counter he was working at, and made other negative comments about the exchange.

“Our investigations show that the driver made uncalled-for remarks when our officer instructed him to remove the right passenger window sunshade during departure immigration clearance,” said ICA.

The driver then took photos and videos of the officer, who was reporting the incident to his supervisors, said the agency.

It is an offence to take photos or videos within the checkpoint premises, which is a Protected Area, without consent from the authorities.

The driver was referred to the duty office, where he was given a stern warning after admitting to taking the photos and videos within the checkpoint premises and agreeing to delete them.

However, the photos and videos were later uploaded online, said the agency. In a media reply, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.