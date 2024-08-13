Riders can use QR code at checkpoints from Aug 15

Motorcyclists and their pillion riders passing through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can use QR codes in lieu of their passports.

Starting Aug 15, riders passing through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will get to enjoy the convenience that drivers have been enjoying – using QR codes in lieu of their passports to clear immigration.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Aug 13 announced the initiative which provides travellers with a passport-less immigration clearance experience under the New Clearance Concept.

QR code clearance at the land checkpoints allows travellers to bundle multiple travellers’ details into a single QR code. The rider and pillion passenger can present one group QR code for immigration clearance instead of handing over two passports for scanning – reducing the time taken for immigration clearance.

Using the QR code instead of passports also reduces the chances of passports getting wet on rainy days.

The QR codes can be generated on the MyICA mobile app and the passport details can be easily populated using Singpass. Non-residents can use their handphone camera to scan the passport details or key them in manually.