BBQ pits at HDB estates and camping sites at parks to reopen from March 18

Barbecue pits in Housing Board estates and condominiums and camping sites at parks managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) will reopen from next Friday (March 18).

Camping sites located on Lazarus Island and Pulau Hantu Besar will reopen on March 29, said HDB, NParks, Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in a joint release on Friday.

Singapore, on the same day, said it will streamline its safe management measures from next Tuesday as the Omicron wave has likely peaked and Covid-19 cases are falling.

Applications for camping permits and the booking of barbecue pits in gardens and parks managed by NParks can be made via the AXS system (https://axs.com.sg) from 10am next Tuesday.

Campers will be required to have their tents at least 5m apart to allow for safe distancing, said the authorities.

The number of campers should be kept at five persons per camping permit, following prevailing permitted group size.

Similarly, only five persons are permitted to each barbecue pit.

The barbecue pit permit is valid from noon to 10.30pm of the date booked.

People are advised to check visitorship levels at the Safe Distance @ Parks portal before heading to the parks.

Applications for camping sites on Lazarus Island and Pulau Hantu Besar and the Eagle Lodge on St John's Island can be made at this website from 10am next Tuesday, for stays from March 29 onwards.

Barbecue pits located on Kusu Island, St John's Island and Pulau Hantu Besar, which will reopen next Friday, are free for the public to use on a first come, first served basis.

Residents who wish to book barbecue pits in their HDB estates and condo compounds can approach their respective town councils and condo management for more information.

People must still adhere to Covid-19 safe management measures, including checking in with TraceTogether, no intermingling between groups, wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercise or consuming food, drink or medication.

A safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors when unmasked should also be observed.