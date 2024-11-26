Netizens befuddled over TikTok video of home search by HSA officers

A series of TikTok videos of Health Science Authority (HSA) officers conducting an enforcement operation at a Singaporean residence has sparked much online discussion.

TikTok user rapperboya published the first video of the six-part series titled "Uninvited Guests” on Nov 15.

The video starts with the TikToker showing a flyer to two men standing at his doorstep, asking why they had left the flyer there.

The bespectacled man in front tells the TikToker they intend to enter his flat for a search. The man behind him stands in silence silent.

When rapperboya questions their identity, the man in front shows his pass, claiming it is his HSA identification pass. He also attaches what appears to be a body camera onto the strap of his sling bag, with the man behind him following suit.

The man then asks rapperboya if he has a vape to declare and says he is employed under the Tobacco Act and had the right to search the flat.

When asked if they have a warrant, the man shows his pass again and states that HSA has the “power” to enter the house. However, rapperboya still refuses to open the door.

In the second clip, rapperboya is seen opening the door to speak with two police officers standing outside his gate. One of the officers asks him to open the gate, but the TikToker refuses.

The man who claimed to be from HSA in the first video can be seen standing behind the police officers during the interaction.

A third video begins with rapperboya telling a police officer he can’t let anyone enter his house, with the officer acknowledging him.

The TikToker then turns the officer’s attention to the flyer that he had placed on a ledge outside his doorstep. He asks the police officer to question the two men from HSA about their reason for placing the flyer there.

He asks the men outside his flat why they were distributing the flyer, which appears to be an invitation to the official opening of Kaki Bukit Community Club by the People’s Action Party.

In response, the HSA man explains that the flyers are a way for them to determine if anyone is home – if someone takes the flyer, they know there are residents in the house.

Many netizens have expressed their confusion about the HSA staff’s decision to distribute a PAP flyer. One user commented: “From HSA but putting a PAP flyer? I also felt lost watching? Even the police also lost... 😂😂.”

Another user highlighted the HSA man’s explanation, quoting, “‘Just put any flyer just to see if someone is at home.’ Wah, so funny lah your SOP 😂😂.”

The interaction also amused viewers, with some noting the police officer's apparent confusion. One user wrote: “It's the officer holding in his laugh when asking about the flyer for me 😭🤣.”

In the fourth video, the HSA man uses his phone to explain to rapperboya that, under Section 26 of the Tobacco Act, any authorised officer is permitted to enter a residence to search for suspected prohibited items. He reiterates this by showing his HSA card. It appears their intent is to search for a vape.

rapperboya finally obliges and opens the gate. A woman, who seems to be another HSA staff member, appears on the scene. She is seen wearing an Italy football jersey and carrying a sling bag with a body camera, similar to the two male HSA officers.

The video ends with rapperboya questioning the woman about why she decided to put on a mask only when they were about to enter his house.

In the fifth video, the HSA officers are seen in rapperboya’s flat. A fourth HSA officer, a man dressed in a blue shirt and dark grey pants, is spotted and takes mugshots of rapperboya.

The female HSA officer then requests rapperboya to hand his phone to her, informing him that she will only check through it and not delete anything. Later in the video, she requests to inspect his phone for a second time.

This action sparked a furry of online debate in the comments, with many netizens questioning the HSA lady officer’s authority to search through rapperboya’s phone.

The final video of the series shows rapperboya speaking directly to the camera. He shares that the HSA officers returned to his house twice more – once four days later at night and again five days later.

The TikToker adds that he is still figuring out a way to explain the entire story without breaking it into several parts on TikTok. He ends the video telling viewers to stay tuned for further updates.

The case has sparked widespread discussion among netizens, with many questioning the professionalism of the HSA officers in handling the situation.

The New Paper has reached out to HSA for comment.