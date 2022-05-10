Bentley driver who forced his way into school: Father-son duo to be charged

The 61-year-old driver of the car and the 28-year-old car owner will be charged in court on May 11, 2022.

Two men will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) with regard to an incident in which a driver allegedly used his Bentley to push a 62-year-old security guard outside Red Swastika School.

The police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint news release on Tuesday (May 10) that they will be charging two men, the 61-year-old driver of the car and the 28-year-old car owner, for their suspected involvement in the incident that occurred on Jan 11.

The police received a report of the case at 11.40am on the day of the incident.

"On the same day, at about 3.35pm, the police arrested the car driver for rash act causing hurt. Subsequent investigations by police and LTA revealed that the vehicle's number plate was purportedly altered, and the driver had driven the vehicle without insurance coverage," said the police.

The driver will be charged in court with rash act causing hurt, and for driving a vehicle without insurance coverage. The owner of the vehicle involved, who is the driver's son, will be charged for altering the licence plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The incident was captured in a video that went viral online.

It showed a white Bentley inching forward and pushing a security officer outside the school, after the car was prevented from entering the school.