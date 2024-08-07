Biker and pillion rider taken to hospital in PIE accident

The accident involved a car, which is seen in a video with a badly dented boot.

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to the hospital after an accident that involved a car on the PIE on Aug 6.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident on the expressway towards Changi Airport, before the Eunos Link exit, at about 4.40pm.

The male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider, both 25, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

In a video on Facebook of the accident’s aftermath, a motorcycle is seen lying on its side some distance behind a car. The car, parked at the rightmost lane of the expressway, has a badly dented boot.

A section of the two rightmost lanes is blocked off, and two groups of paramedics are seen tending to people lying on the ground some distance ahead of the motorcycle.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Police statistics show that in 2023, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people – a 25.9 per cent jump from 108 deaths in 2022. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities.

All in, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means that about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents per day.