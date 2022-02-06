Biker tries to sneak out of carpark and barrier smacks pillion rider

A motorcyclist tried to tailgate his way out of a carpark without paying, and ended up a touch embarrassed. And on camera.

The video was posted on YouTube and the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

It seems to have been captured by the rear camera of a vehicle leaving the carpark.

The Malaysian-registered motorbike carrying two people follows closely and stops just behind it at the barrier.

The vehicle moves off and the bike tries to follow before the barrier comes down.

And doesn’t really make it.

The barrier comes down, dealing a glancing blow to the helmet of the female pillion rider, and ends up between her and the rider.

She then gets down, walks around the barrier and they leave.

The incident happened on Wednesday (Feb 2), the second day of Chinese New Year, according to the post.

It did not specify where it took place.