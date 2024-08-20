Pedestrian’s close call with motorcyclist: Whose fault?

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Aug 18 along Sengkang East Road, was captured on the motorcyclist's helmet camera and subsequently shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

A near-miss between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian in Sengkang has ignited a fierce debate online, with many questioning the rider's actions despite the pedestrian jaywalking.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Aug 18 along Sengkang East Road, was captured on the motorcyclist's helmet camera and subsequently shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

The footage shows the motorcyclist approaching a junction with a green light, seemingly assuming the road is clear.

However, a pedestrian then appears, jaywalking across the road, narrowly avoiding a collision with the oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and the pedestrian were left unscathed by the near-miss.

Many netizens commenting on the video expressed concern over the motorcyclist's speed and lack of caution.

One commenter said: "When approaching traffic lights, suppose to slow down and yet ur speeding thru."

Others echoed this sentiment, with one user remarking: "SG roads are too boring for you. You belong to the racing pit."