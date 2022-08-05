Body found in canal, Geylang East Park cordoned off, Gurkhas and dogs deployed

The body, believed to be that of a man, is being hoisted out of the canal by SCDF officers.

Several police cars, plain-clothed officers, the Gurkha contingent and K9 unit were deployed to the scene where a body was found in the canal near Geylang East Park.

A body, believed to be that of a man, has been found in the canal near the Geylang East Park this morning (5 Aug).

Police were at the scene around 9 am and have cordoned off the whole park. There were multiple police cars, an SCDF fire engine and several plain-clothed officers there when TheHomeGround Asia team arrived.

Also at the scene was the Gurkha contingent The K9 unit arrived at around 11.15am.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man in the drain was half dressed and there was a pool of blood near the canal where the body was found.

The police said they were alerted to blood stains on the ground near Aljunied Avenue 5.

A 45-year-old man was found lying motionless in the vicinity and was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by SCDF paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

