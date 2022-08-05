Body found in canal, Geylang East Park cordoned off, Gurkhas and dogs deployed
A body, believed to be that of a man, has been found in the canal near the Geylang East Park this morning (5 Aug).
Police were at the scene around 9 am and have cordoned off the whole park. There were multiple police cars, an SCDF fire engine and several plain-clothed officers there when TheHomeGround Asia team arrived.
Also at the scene was the Gurkha contingent The K9 unit arrived at around 11.15am.
According to witnesses at the scene, the man in the drain was half dressed and there was a pool of blood near the canal where the body was found.
The police said they were alerted to blood stains on the ground near Aljunied Avenue 5.
A 45-year-old man was found lying motionless in the vicinity and was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by SCDF paramedics.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.
This article was first published in The HomeGround.asia.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now