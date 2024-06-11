Born in jail, raised in welfare home – pageant finalist unfazed by adversities

Mr World Singapore 2024 finalist Jeremy Ng was born in Changi Women's Prison but he will not let the circumstances of his birth define him.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur told TNP that joining the male pageant has always been his dream and he hopes to inspire youth from all walks of life.

"I grew up in a welfare home because my grandmother could not afford to look after me," said Mr Ng, who added that he never knew his father and his mother has always been "out of the picture".

His grandmother was the primary caregiver for Mr Ng and his three older sisters, but she could no longer cope financially after he was born.

"She tried to let me live with two other families but eventually, I was given away to a welfare home along with one of my sisters," he said.

Living in a welfare home from the age of four, Mr Ng faced prejudice and bullying from his schoolmates.

"I was badly bullied in Primary 1 and would hide in the toilet," he said.

But his optimism and drive kept him going and prevented him from falling into despair.

"I'm really blessed because I've never had really negative thoughts," he said, highlighting his resolve since young to make a better life for himself.

After leaving the welfare home at 14, he worked at KFC part-time while he continued to study till he eventually earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Marketing and Branding from Nottingham Trent University through MDIS.

Mr Ng now runs his own business selling large crystal pieces for home decor.

However, as he started earning more money, he also started enjoying food without having to worry about affording it.

"I didn't realise I had become overweight until I saw a video my friend posted on social media," he shared.

"My stomach was hanging over my waistband and I thought to myself, I need to focus on my health."

He embarked on his fitness journey during the pandemic and saw his weight drop from 78kg to 66kg.

"At first, I couldn't even do even 2 minutes of a YouTube HITT (high-intensity interval training) workout," he said. "I was so weak and felt faint."

Now, with the help of a trainer, Mr Ng is working with barbells and practising a variety of squats to build up his legs.

"I understand now that one's fitness journey is never-ending," he said.