Bowling alley, rooftop futsal pitch among facilities at new Siglap Community Club

The bowling alley is the first in a community club in the east.

The new Siglap Community Club replaces the old Siglap Community Centre in Bedok South Avenue 3.

East Coast GRC MPs taking part in a game of bowling at the new Siglap Community Club in Bedok South Road on Aug 6, 2022.

A bowling alley, a supermarket and a rooftop futsal pitch are among the amenities East Coast residents can look forward to at the new Siglap Community Club in Bedok South Road.

The club was officially opened by East Coast GRC MPs, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Miss Cheryl Chan, on Saturday (Aug 6), when they joined about 800 residents for a National Day dinner.

The community club was built in tandem with the Bedok South Horizon Build-To-Order project, and is situated next to the upcoming Bedok South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, which is slated to open in 2025.

With pedestrian bridges linking it to Bedok South Horizon estate, it has been open to the public since April, and replaces the old Siglap Community Centre in Bedok South Avenue 3, which was opened in 1984.

The new club, like all CCs in Singapore, is open to everyone.

DPM Heng said at the opening that Dr Maliki, who oversees the Siglap ward, had, with the help of residents, surveyed about 700 households on what they wanted in the new community club.

Dr Maliki also met school principals in the neighbourhood to encourage them to use the club's facilities, for instance, in offering bowling as a co-curricular activity and using the club's alley for training.

The bowling alley is the first in a community club in the east.

Mr Heng added that the club will also serve families in need by providing meals for them every weekend, cooked in the club's culinary and baking studios using vegetables harvested from community gardens in Siglap.

Siglap resident Sani Ismail, a lawyer, said the new club is a good place for "everyone from all walks of life to interact and integrate".

The 47-year-old added that the supermarket was well stocked and that he looks forward to using the bowling alley. The 500 sq m outlet - just larger than five four-room flats - is run by Sheng Siong.

The club was officially opened by East Coast GRC MPs on Aug 6. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Dr Maliki said the total building cost was not readily available as works are still being done.

He said that after the Government approves requests to build a community club, it is committed to 90 per cent of the building up to a cap, while the remaining 10 per cent has to be raised by the community.

Dr Maliki and grassroots leaders organised a fund-raising dinner for the community club's building fund in 2017, and it raised close to $3 million.

Part of the building cost was contributed by the community through donations to the club's building fund, and supported through efforts such as the Siglap Brick Art Project.

Under the project, residents purchased tiny plastic bricks at $1 each that were used in an art display of 204,800 bricks. It was unveiled by the MPs on Saturday.