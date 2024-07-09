Brit calls Singapore 'model central' but locals don't buy it

A British tourist's recent TikTok video praising Singaporeans for their "model-like" appearance has sparked a flurry of reactions, ranging from amusement to scepticism among local netizens.

The tourist, who goes by the username dom.dom2141, is currently on holiday in Singapore. He declares in his viral video that the city is "model central".

"What nobody told me before I came to Singapore was that this city is model central. I'm not even kidding. Everyone looks like a model here," he exclaims in the video that has garnered more than 477,000 views.

His observation, which extended beyond just cabin crew members to "people on the streets", left many Singaporeans questioning his perception.

"Are we both in the same Singapore?" many commenters wondered.

“Luckily you did not see me,” another quipped.

Following the first video, the tourist posted another TikTok video showcasing Singapore landmarks, including Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the CBD skyline.

"Singapore is so beautiful," read the post's caption.

In another TikTok posted on July 5 captioned "British people need to visit Singapore right now", he passionately declares: "I cannot stress enough how much I love Singapore. If you're considering Singapore, you need to visit. You won't regret this. It's mind-blowing."