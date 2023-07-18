 Bus driver assisting police with investigations after hitting car near Orchard Road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Bus driver assisting police with investigations after hitting car near Orchard Road

The accident took place at the junction of Stevens Road, Scotts Road and Draycott Drive.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Jul 18, 2023 08:55 pm

A 63-year-old man is assisting with investigations after the bus he drove crashed into a moving car on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place at the junction of Stevens Road, Scotts Road and Draycott Drive, said the police, who were alerted to it at 1.16pm.

The police added that the 42-year-old man driver of the car – a black Toyota multi-purpose vehicle – was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a Transtar Travel bus can be seen ramming into the car, which was apparently travelling from Scotts Road to Draycott Drive. The bus was travelling on Stevens Road towards Scotts Road, with the video showing that the traffic light was in the car’s favour at the time of the accident.

A photo of the aftermath showed the car’s right side was badly damaged, with one of its windows completely broken. The front bumper of the bus sustained damage as well.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

17jul2023 1419hrs junction of steven & scotts road #PC3888E private bus fail to conform to red light signal & tbone #SJL4214S toyota pinic

Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Monday, July 17, 2023

