Cabbie loses control of vehicle, crashes into tree

A 73-year-old Trans-Cab driver claimed he lost control of his vehicle as he was exiting the carpark in Choa Chu Kang.

The driver was giving a friend a lift just before 9pm on March 17.

He told Shin Min Daily News that when he tried to exit the carpark, the gantry barrier did not open, so he used the intercom to speak to an operator.

He claimed the car moved forward, crashed through the barrier and got onto the main road.

"I tried braking but the car would not stop, so I swerved left. It then mounted the kerb and crashed into a tree," he told the Chinese daily, adding that it all happened so quickly, he could not even recall if there were other cars around him.

The driver, who denied consuming any alcohol before the accident, and his 61-year-old female passenger sustained slight injuries and declined a trip to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.