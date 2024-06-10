Canberra hoarder claims 'no one has complained'

There is an altar facing the man's door.

All kinds of items line the corridor from the man's door to the lift landing.

At the 10th storey of Block 417 Canberra Road, there is a resident who has lined the corridor with all sorts of things, from his door all the way to the lift landing.

"No one has complained in 30 years," he told Shin Min Daily News.

The block was completed in 1999.

The clutter line started from his door, which had a makeshift altar facing it, and comprised potted plants, children's scooters, bicycles, clotheslines, umbrellas and cardboard boxes.

Neighbours on the same floor said the man was friendly and but that did not stop them from worrying about the fire hazard, especially since he would always have a lit joss stick at the altar.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force fire safety guidelines stipulate that there common corridor must maintain an unobstructed width of at least 1.2 metres.

The man insisted that the things lining the corridor were not junk and they were still being put to use. He pointed out how he had placed the things on wheels for easy movement.

Sembawang Town Council issued the man a notice before and the clutter was reduced. "Now that we have received feedback, we will contact the unit owner again, issue a notice and continue to monitor the situation.”

The man told the Chinese daily that the clutter would be cleared on June 10.

"Since the town council has come forward, I will clean up the lift landing and sell anything that can be sold, The cardboard boxes, which are flammable, will be removed," he said.