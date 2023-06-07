 Car catches fire along Airport Road , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car catches fire along Airport Road

Car catches fire along Airport Road
The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 2.30pm and extinguished it using a compressed air foam jet.PHOTO: JOSIAH TEO
Chin Hui Shan
Jun 07, 2023 04:26 pm

A white car was engulfed by flames in Ubi on Wednesday afternoon, although no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire along Airport Road at about 2.30pm and used a compressed air foam jet to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to SCDF’s annual report released in February, there were 204 vehicle fires in 2022, a 31.6 per cent jump from 155 in 2021.

The rise followed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in 2022. SCDF said the 2022 figure is similar to pre-pandemic levels and there were 195 vehicle fires in 2019.

The deadly blaze in May engulfed the four-storey, 92-room hostel in Wellington, killing five men.
World

Man charged with murder over New Zealand hostel fire

Related Stories

40 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Keat Hong flat

2 teens surrender after massive Sydney blaze gutted heritage building

Charging e-bike battery catches fire in West Coast flat; 160 residents evacuated

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFCars