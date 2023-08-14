 Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway; no injuries reported, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway; no injuries reported

Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway; no injuries reported
The SCDF said that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and was extinguished by a water jet.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Aug 14, 2023 12:40 am

No injuries were reported when a car caught fire on an expressway last Friday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

When contacted, the SCDF said that it was alerted to a fire on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) before the Tampines Road exit at 5.50pm that day.

In a video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, fire can be seen billowing from the front of a white car that is stationary on the chevrons, near the Tampines Road exit. A tow truck is seen some distance behind the burning car, with the lanes immediately on either side of the car cordoned off by traffic cones.

The SCDF said that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and was extinguished by a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

 

11aug2023 1805hrs kpe tampines exit vehicle on fire at the tunnel exit

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Friday, August 11, 2023
In a video, the woman is seen riding her e-bike across a junction when a truck hits her vehicle and sends her flying.
Singapore

Truck hits e-biker going against red light

Related Stories

British driver jailed for dangerous driving that led to elderly woman with Alzheimer’s losing both legs

East-bound PIE’s exit to Thomson Road to be rerouted from Sunday

‘So clever’: Dog helps handler with groceries by carrying plastic bag in mouth

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ROAD SAFETYACCIDENTS - TRAFFICFIRES