Car-centric cafe ordered to close less than 2 months after opening

Jan 16 to March 10. That's the lifespan of Rounding, the cafe dedicated to petrolheads.

Located at 28 Lorong Ampas, the cafe is flanked by industrial buildings and temples at the opposite ends of the road. Rounding is a stone's throw away from residential blocks.

Shortly after its opening, on Feb 1, the cafe posted on Facebook to appeal to everyone – both patrons and non-patrons – to keep the noise down.

A driver revved noisily while driving along the stretch by the cafe on Jan 31, prompting residents to call the police.

"You may have a nice loud exhaust but there is a residential area nearby. Please do us a favour by rolling off quietly and leave like how almost all of our patrons do."

The post reminded patrons that the cafe is "for everybody to eat, meet, race, wash, and not for you to do your performance here – we can’t even see you".

The cafe, which opens till 2am daily, has a menu offering 50 food items, a pool table and racing simulators.

On Feb 28, it announced on Facebook that it March 10 would be its last day of operation.