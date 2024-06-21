Singapore Customs warns of new impersonation scam

A member of the public received documents falsely attributed to Singapore Customs director-general Tan Hung Hooi and falsely bearing the agency’s logo.

Singapore Customs is warning the public about the emergence of a new impersonation scam.

In a Facebook post on June 20, it said a member of the public has received documents that are falsely attributed to Singapore Customs director-general Tan Hung Hooi and falsely bearing the agency’s logo.

The documents also asked for monetary payment for the release of goods.

“We take a serious view of such impersonation incidents as they undermine public trust in Singapore Customs,” the Facebook post said.

“Singapore Customs does not demand payment for the release of goods. Thus, even if they carry the Customs logo, any letters or documentation you receive with instructions to make payment to other parties is likely to be fake.”

The agency urged the public to be vigilant against such scams and not to follow the instructions or make monetary payment if they are unable to verify that the sender is indeed a government official.

It also advised people not to open any file attachment in the e-mail or other digital platform as the content may be malicious.

“Do not provide your name, NRIC number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details, or other personal details to the sender,” it added.

The public can contact Singapore Customs at customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg when in doubt to verify any correspondence they receive from the agency.

More information on how to protect yourself against Customs-related scams can be read at go.gov.sg/scam-advisory