 Car on fire near bus stop in Bukit Panjang on Monday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

A car caught fire along Bukit Panjang Road on Monday evening.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The car appeared to be a Mercedes, according to images of the charred vehicle. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The car appeared to be a Mercedes, according to images of the charred vehicle.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Plumes of smoke were seen from a distance. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Aqil Hamzah
May 09, 2023 11:08 am

A car caught fire near a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road on Monday evening.

In several videos and photos shared on a Telegram group that provides live updates on traffic across Singapore, the fire reportedly took place near the Senja-Cashew Community Club. The car appeared to be a Mercedes, according to images of the charred vehicle.

Plumes of smoke were seen from a distance, rising up to the skyline of Housing Board flats in the area.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Light Fire Attack Vehicle, or Red Rhino, and one fire engine, as well as two police cars were at the scene, with vehicles slowing down and changing lanes to avoid the car and emergency vehicles occupying one of the road’s three lanes.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 6pm, and had put it out using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Singapore

Three killed in NZ camper van crash were Singaporeans

