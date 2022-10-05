Car runs red light and hits taxi at New Bridge Road junction

A car driver and three taxi passengers were taken to hospital after an accident at the junction of New Bridge Road and Teo Hong Road on Sunday afternoon (Oct 2).

Stomper 13Seaeagle shared with Stomp a video taken from his in-car camera showing what happened.

In the footage, the car beats a red light and is hit from the left by an oncoming taxi coming from Teo Hong Road.

"Always check all directions before moving off, even if you have the right of way," said the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.28pm.

"A 36-year-old male car driver and three taxi passengers, aged between 31 and 64, were conveyed conscious to the hospital," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.