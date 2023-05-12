 Car seen driving off after hitting motorcycle along Tampines Expressway, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car seen driving off after hitting motorcycle along Tampines Expressway

Car seen driving off after hitting motorcycle along Tampines Expressway
A black Hyundai Elantra is seen cutting across two lanes from the right, before hitting the motorcycle. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
May 12, 2023 06:17 pm

SINGAPORE - Two people on a motorcycle were taken to hospital after being hit by a car which then drove off.

The accident, which happened on Thursday morning along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) before Punggol Road exit, is being investigated by police.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a black Hyundai Elantra is seen cutting across two lanes from the right, before hitting the motorcycle. The motorcyclist and a pillion rider are thrown off their vehicle while the car drives off.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident at about 9am on Thursday. The police added that the a 27-year-old male motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female pillion rider were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 31-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

 
11may2023 0851hrs tpe #SLQ5923Y hyundai elantra changing lane without due care hit and run on motorcyclist

11may2023 0851hrs tpe #SLQ5923Y hyundai elantra changing lane without due care hit and run on motorcyclist quoted Witness hit and run on TPE towards SLE after KPE entrance on 11 May 2023 0851hours. Black Hyundai Elantra carplate #SLQ5923Y reckless lane filtering

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, May 11, 2023
More On This Topic
Two people injured in accident involving taxi and lorry near Suntec City
3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris
Golden Retriever fractures arm after hit-and-run in Geylang, owner appeals for witnesses
Singapore

Golden Retriever fractures arm after hit-and-run in Geylang

Related Stories

School bus driver arrested after hitting pedestrian in Chai Chee

Traffic Police officer taken to hospital after accident on BKE

6-year-old boy in Langkawi crashes parents’ car while driving it to buy a toy car

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSCDFpolice