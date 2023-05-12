Car seen driving off after hitting motorcycle along Tampines Expressway

A black Hyundai Elantra is seen cutting across two lanes from the right, before hitting the motorcycle.

SINGAPORE - Two people on a motorcycle were taken to hospital after being hit by a car which then drove off.

The accident, which happened on Thursday morning along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) before Punggol Road exit, is being investigated by police.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a black Hyundai Elantra is seen cutting across two lanes from the right, before hitting the motorcycle. The motorcyclist and a pillion rider are thrown off their vehicle while the car drives off.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident at about 9am on Thursday. The police added that the a 27-year-old male motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female pillion rider were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 31-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.