Cement truck flips on side in Tampines

A 38-year-old man is helping with investigations after the cement truck he was driving flipped on its side in Tampines on July 9.

The accident happened in Tampines Avenue 6 towards Tampines Avenue 5 at about 4pm, the police said.

In a photo of the aftermath of the accident posted on Singapore Roads Accidents.com Facebook page, the truck can be seen lying on its side, and the cement pouring out on the road.

The police said the cement truck is believed to have skidded.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.