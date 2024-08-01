 Changi Cargo Complex workers stranded as accident blocks road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

The truck stopped diagonally, causing a long line of heavy vehicles stuck in the jam.PHOTO: TNP READER
Shazalina Salim
Farah Daley
Aug 01, 2024 05:08 pm

A 57-year-old worker walked from Changi Cargo Complex to Changi Village Bus Terminal to get on a bus home after work on Aug 1.

That was a distance of at least 2.5km but the man, who has worked at Airline House for more than 30 years, had no other choice.

An accident had taken place on the road next to Changi Beach in the hot afternoon, causing a long line of heavy vehicles to be stuck in the two-lane road.

A truck with a crushed front came to a stop diagonally, blocking both lanes to traffic.

In a video seen by TNP, more than 30 vehicles including buses were caught in the standstill.

Workers at Changi Cargo Complex who ended work between 3pm and 4pm were stranded as buses were forced to make a U-turn at Changi Village due to the accident.

Many of the workers chose to trek to Changi Village instead of waiting for the roads to be cleared, one of them told TNP.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to an accident near 1 Nicoll Drive at about 2.50pm.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a truck and had to be rescued by SCDF personnel using hydraulic rescue equipment. The person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

