Singapore

New peak-period bus services to serve east side, Punggol

Bus service 20A will terminate at the bus stop in front of Expo Station Exit B.PHOTO: GOOGLE
May 21, 2024 08:52 am

Come May 27, there will be short-trip bus services to serve the Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris and Punggol.

Bus services 20A, 39A and 39B will run only during the peak period on weekdays.

During the morning peak period on weekdays (except public holidays), bus service 20A will ply between the bus stop on Simei Street 1, in front of Block 148, and the bus stop on Changi South Avenue 1, in front of Expo Station Exit B.

Bus service 39A will ply between the bus stop at Pasir Ris Central, opposite Pasir Ris Station Exit B, and the bus stop at Jalan Kayu, after Seletar Camp Gate. This service will operate during the morning and evening peak periods on weekdays (excluding public holidays).

The third new bus service, 39B, will operate during the morning peak period on weekdays (except public holidays) between the bus stop at Punggol Way, in front of Block 220C, and the bus stop at Pasir Ris Central, in front of Pasir Ris Station Exit B.

