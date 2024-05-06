Chateraise loses $2,000 worth of goods because of burst pipe

Yellow water stains could be seen on the ceiling of the shop.

Japanese pastry shop Chateraise at Nex had to discard about 800 bars of ice cream and 10 gift boxes as water leaking from the shop's ceiling dripped down on the fridge.

In the incident that happened at about 10am on April 30, an employee of the pastry shop noticed brown water seeping out of the vents in the ceiling.

The employee told Shin Min Daily News that the water was dripping down the fridge where the ice cream bars were stored and where the gift boxes were stacked. There was food residue in the water, which reeked.

The employee added that the leak went on for about 45 minutes since the shop opened at 10am.

The 800 bars of ice cream and 10 gift boxes, which had a total value of about $2,000, had to be discarded.

Chateraise is in Basement 2 and located directly below the kitchen of a fast food restaurant.

The pastry shop resumed business at noon on April 30.

Shin Min Daily News has reached out to the mall's management for comments.