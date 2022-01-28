Chingay marks 50th anniversary at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 12 with virtual show

Chingay, which celebrates its 50th anniversary, will take off from Jewel Changi Airport this year.

On Friday (Jan 28), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the live stream of the 11/2-hour event will take place at 8pm on Feb 12.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic also led to Chingay going digital last year.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said: "This year's extravaganza will be a shared experience that everyone can enjoy. The special effects and interactive floor projections will make for an unforgettable show."

Multicultural performances take centre stage, with a segment depicting the wedding customs of the Republic's four races.

Chinese newlyweds, dressed in traditional garbs, will be accompanied by their matchmaker and entourage. In another scene, beautiful peacocks will witness the union of an Indian king and his bride.

For the first time, Chingay will feature community floats.

These 17 mini floats decorated with balloons and 3D art are the work of 1,400 residents islandwide.

Mr Kia Siang Wei, Chingay50 exco chairman and group director at the People's Association which is the event's organiser, said the showcase will document how Chingay has come a long way from its origins as a humble street procession in 1973.

"We hope Singaporeans will resonate with the Chingay spirit and be encouraged to pursue their passions, unleash their potential and fulfil their aspirations," he added.

The show will include performances by Singaporean artistes such as pianist Jeremy Monteiro and Joshua Low who plays the saxophone.

In the finale, 100 young performers will encircle the HSBC Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

The performers will be joined together by an intertwined cloth, a symbol of the strong bonds that connect Singaporeans.

The show, which will have a small live audience of invited guests, will be streamed live on Feb 12 on the Chingay website.

More information can be found on its Facebook page.