Actor Kenneth Ma's first CNY as a married man

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma is celebrating Chinese New Year for the first time as a married man.

He tied the knot with TVB actress Roxanne Tong in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Dec 16.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong’s newspaper Ming Pao, Ma, shared that the holiday did not feel significantly different.

The TVB star mentioned that before marriage, he already had tasks assigned to him during the festive season.

“I’m in charge of buying stuff at the market and cleaning the house as per traditional Chinese customs,” said the 50-year-old.

When asked if family and relatives have pestered him and Tong, 36, about their plans for starting a family, Ma laughed and said he was used to such questions.

“When we first announced our relationship, people asked us to get married. When we got married, they asked us to have a baby,” he said.

The Queen Of News (2023) star added that he and his wife will let nature take its course.

He said: “I’m not in a hurry. As long as my wife is healthy and happy, that’s more than enough.”

In the meantime, Ma wants to focus on working hard and earning money for his future kids.

Reflecting on the past year, the actor expressed gratitude for his marriage to Tong, adding that it was his biggest accomplishment in 2023.

“I feel that the greatest gain is marrying a good wife, for sure. My Chinese New Year wish is for everyone to be healthy and for the whole family to be together,” he said.

Ma told Hong Kong media in 2023 that he was interested in starting a family.

However, he would likely have “one or two children at most”, considering the demands of his career and the substantial time commitment required for parenting. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK