'Clowntent' creator shares sobering life story

Mr Fauzi Azzhar shares that he now embraces "patience with myself".

Mr Fauzi Azzhar describes himself as a "clowntent" creator on his Instagram account, which has about 27,000 followers.

The 36-year-old actor-writer at SGag and NubbadTV also brings laughter to his more than 97,300 followers on TikTok with his amusing skits and parodies.

But Mr Fauzi's journey in comedy has not been without its challenges.

The bubbly online persona belied a struggle with substance abuse and Mr Fauzi spent half of 2023 in a drug rehabilitation centre.

“I took drugs to stay awake," he told The Straits Times, recalling his time as a part-time undergraduate in 2016.

"I had a 4.0 GPA" but the perfect Grade Point Average came to nought when drug addiction overtook his aspirations. He dropped out of school and took even more drugs.

Mr Fauzi admitted: “I kept asking for more drugs. It was so dangerous. I lost myself.

"I thought drugs provided a safe space, but that was a hallucination.

“I wasn’t confident enough to be the amazing person I was, all along. I didn’t realise that I was still creative without the drugs. I should’ve believed in myself a little bit more."

After his term in Changi Prison ended in December 2023, the oldest of five children turned over a new leaf with the support of his partner, family and friends.

He co-founded humour and social TikTok and Instagram platforms @dailytitbits.sg in February, describing it as his new beginning.

“My family is proud of me. I am proud of myself. I don’t need to hide any more,” he said.

“Now, I feel more confident. I have control over my life, which I haven’t felt in so many years.”