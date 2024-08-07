COE prices up across all categories

The price of Category A COEs climbed for the fourth consecutive time.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across the board at the latest tender on Aug 7, with the premium for bigger cars recording the largest increase.

At $106,101, the premium for Category B certificates, meant for larger and more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was 6.1 per cent higher than the $100,000 at the last exercise three weeks ago.

The $6,101 hike came after the COE premium for this category dipped $901 at the previous round.

The price of Category A COEs, which are for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs, climbed 2.6 per cent to $94,289, from $91,899. This is the fourth consecutive increase in the COE premium for this category of vehicles.

The Open category (Category E) COE premium ended at $105,239, 4.9 per cent higher than the previous price of $100,341. Although Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, they are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars and EVs.

The price of motorcycle COEs (Category D) went up by 5.6 per cent to $9,601, from $9,089.

The commercial vehicle (Category C) COE premium ended at $71,100, 0.7 per cent more than the $70,601 registered at the previous tender.